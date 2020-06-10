Barbara June Kail age 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A Private Family Graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Belleview Cemetery in Bells, TN with Bro. Mark Wade officiating.

Mrs. Kail was born in Trenton, TN on June 1, 1934 to the late Mr. Guy Johnson and Mrs. Juanita Williams Johnson. She worked for many years as a CNA for the Alamo Nursing Home and the Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. “Mammy” loved her family and will greatly missed by all that knew her.

She was also preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Mr. Bobby Bland Kail; one son: Jimmy Allen Kail; and two brothers: Russell Johnson and Darry W. Johnson.

Mrs. Barbara is survived by one son: Bobby Bland Kail Jr. (Lana) of Edington, NC; one granddaughter: Alisha Kail of Bells, TN; She leaves a legacy of three great-grandchildren: Lucy June Matlock, Hunter Waddley and Kennedy Waddley; and one step grandson: Josh Waddley.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Danny Ellington, John Ellington, Aaron Carman, David Ellington, Roger Kirkland, and Drew Nanney.

In lieu of flowers, the Kail family requests that memorials be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the First Baptist Church of Bells.