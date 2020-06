C hi Hye Chong “Gia” Westerfield was born on June 28, 1985 and passed away on May 30, 2020 and is under the care of George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home.

Gathering of family and friends will be held on June 9, 2020 at 5:00 pm at George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 2812 N Highland Ave, Jackson, Tennessee. Service of Remembrance will be held on June 9, 2020 at 6:00 pm at George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 2812 N Highland Ave, Jackson, Tennessee.

