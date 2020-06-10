Katherine Scott Loyd

Katherine Scott Loyd of Jackson, Tennessee passed away on June 4, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tn.

She was born in Nashville Tennessee on November 18, 1946 to the late Bill Cole and Lela Killough Cole.

Katherine, fondly known as Kitty, is survived by her husband Wendell , daughter Lisa Katherine Sellers of Medina, Guy Patrick Piercey (Gina), William Sowell Piercey (Nancy), stepdaughter Kim (Loyd) Borden (John), all of Jackson, TN.

Katherine was Nana to her nine grandchildren, with whom she enjoyed spending time. Hannah Piercey, Cole Piercey, Zach Sellers, Henry Piercey, Samuel Piercey and Ila Katherine Piercey. Jonathan Borden (Beth), Hilary (Borden) Griffith (Jay), Madison Borden and three great grandchildren, Mae Borden, Noah Borden and Percy Griffith all of Jackson, TN.

Katherine married Wendell Loyd on February 28, 1992. They enjoyed spending time together, traveling and having family gatherings in their home. She and Wendell shared 28 years of marriage.

She was preceded in death by her parents William “Bill” Cole and Lela Killough Cole and one brother, Mike Cole.

A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 4 p.m. at the Hollywood Cemetery in Jackson, TN.

The family has requested memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis TN, 38105. The email address for St. Jude is stjude.org/memorial.