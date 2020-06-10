Protesters continue demonstrations in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Justice for George Floyd is what protesters continue to fight for following his death by a Minneapolis Police Officer May 25.

Wednesday, dozens of protesters gathered in front of Old Hickory Mall for a peaceful demonstration, then they drove to Jackson City Hall to protest.

“I decided to come out because I felt like it was my duty as an African-American male in the U.S. to protest the injustice we face,” said protester Reginald Williams.

Williams said he was approached by two other protesters, curious about African-Americans experience with racism.

“What can I do as someone who isn’t familiar with what racism feels like, who doesn’t know what it really is to help?” said protester Trip Day.

“Letting their voice be heard when they see injustice happening. I said that helps a lot, and they’re not 18 yet, but I told them when they turn 18, definitely vote,” Williams said.

Day said this discussion is necessary to help be apart of change.

“Saying ‘it doesn’t affect me, I’m white, it’s not something I really need to fight for right now,’ and that has just led us to here, where people are dying, because we have not been willing to get up and go do something about it,” Day said.

“When we say black lives matter, we’re not saying that nobody else lives matter. I’m half black and half Korean, it’s not saying that. It’s saying our lives matter too,” said protester Sheena Palmer-Wade.

“It’s crazy that now, that right now [in] 2020 we are still talking about this stuff. Stuff that’s been going on for generations, before us, and we’re still talking about this. It feels like yes we’ve made a change, but we can go further,” Wade said.

From using their voices to taking action, organizers are setting up an expungement informational clinic, voter registration sign up and a platform for protesters.