Roy Melvin Hughes, known to many as “Bubba” and “Pappy”, age 80, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of the late Eva Dell Dacus Hughes, departed this life Tuesday morning, June 9, 2020 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.

Roy was born May 16, 1940 in Fayette County, Tennessee, the son of the late William Roy Hughes and Eva Gertrude Johnson Hughes. He was married January 31, 1963 to the former Eva Dell Dacus, who preceded him in death on February 9, 2011. He was employed as a drywall contractor for much of his life before his retirement in 2011. Roy was an active member who loved serving in his church, Victory Life Assembly of God in Somerville, and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. He enjoyed watching and playing baseball, gardening and hunting.

Mr. Hughes is survived by his daughter, Shelia Hughes Collins of Oakland, TN; his son, Michael Hughes (Karen) of Collierville, TN; his sister, Phyllis Gross of Tipton County, TN; four grandchildren, Brittany Carpenter, Blake Boyles, Hunter Hughes and Taylor Gairhan; and two great-grandchildren, Jake Brant and Aubree Carpenter. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Bonnie McKnatt and Sis Clemons and his brother, Glynn Hughes.

Funeral Services for Mr. Hughes will be held at 2 P.M. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Victory Life Assembly of God located at 11670 U.S. Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068 with Pastor Craig McGee officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Hughes will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Victory Life Assembly of God.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Blake Boyles, Timmy McKnatt, Thomas Carpenter, Rick Collum, Mackie McKnatt and Chris Hughes. Honorary pallbearers will be Caleb McGee, Jason Flippo, Walter Willoughby, Jerry Brazier, Ronnie Collum and Sam Hughes.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.