Stephen Ray Wall

Stephen Ray Wall, age 62, died on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Steve was born in Jackson, TN on December 4, 1957 the son of the late Jerry and Ruby Vantreese Wall. Along with his father, he worked hard to build his business, Wall Heating and Air Conditioning as an HVAC Contractor. He was a member of North Jackson Baptist Church.

He is survived by his children, Jeff Wall and wife Amy of Jackson, TN and Kevin Wall and wife Lauren, Brittany Fuller and husband Michael and Logan White and husband Josh all of Trenton, TN; a brother, David Wall of Murfreesboro, TN and a sister Brenda Wall Scroggins of Jackson, TN. Fourteen grandchildren, which he loved dearly.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on SUNDAY, June 14, 2020 at Ridgecrest Cemetery with Rev. Ronnie Coleman, Rev. Bryant Newell and Commissioner Jeff Wall officiating.

Pallbearers will be Terry Clark, Randy Clark, Justin Clark, Chad Scroggins, Jesse Clark and Cooper Mathieu.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be directed to North Jackson Baptist Church, 3768 Highway 45 Bypass, Jackson, TN. 38305.