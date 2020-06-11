Jimmy Ray Graham, age 79, lifelong resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Debra Roberson Graham, departed this life Wednesday evening, June 10, 2020 at the National HealthCare Center in Somerville.

Jimmy was born January 29, 1941 in Somerville, the son of the late Walter Gordon Graham and Corean Chambers Graham. He graduated from Fayette County High School and attended Memphis State University and served in the National Guard. He was employed with Standard Construction as a supervisor for many years before his retirement in 2006. Jimmy was married September 25, 1976 to the former Debra Roberson and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Somerville. He enjoyed watching University of Memphis sports and walking horses.

Mr. Graham is survived by his wife of almost 44 years, Debra Roberson Graham of Somerville, TN; two sisters, Barbara Barnes of Somerville, TN and Peggy Carothers of Somerville, TN; two brothers, Larry Graham of Somerville, TN and Michael Graham of Mt. Moriah, TN; and four nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Mr. Graham will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Rev. Burke Howcroft officiating. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Graham will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Billy Johns Graham, David Newby, Dade Graham, Gordan Graham, Jimmy Walker and Graham Kemper. Honorary pallbearers will be Jesse Morris and Earl Dowdy.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the National HealthCare Center c/o Joe Shelton for the Geriatric Fund, 308 Lake Drive, Somerville, TN 38068.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.