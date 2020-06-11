Mrs. Helen Ruth Massey Middleton, age 78, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. The Middleton Family will have a private Family Funeral Service at Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Ruth was born on December 30, 1941, in Brownsville, TN. Her parents were Roy Massey and Marietta Massey, who preceded her in death. She attended school in Haywood County and worked in production at Kleer Vu. Ruth enjoyed her family and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Paige Middleton of Brownsville, TN. They were married for 51 years. She is also survived by one daughter, Helen Hunter (Jeremy) of Bells, TN and 5 grandchildren, Jon, Emily, Ian, Maggie, and Zach. She was preceded in death by one son, David Middleton and one brother, Harold Lloyd Massey.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Brownsville/Haywood County Animal Shelter, c/o Sherry Batchelor, P.O. Box 449, Brownsville, TN 28012. Services are under the direction of Lea and Simmons Funeral Home.