Kathy Latham

Kathy Latham, age 73, died on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at her Regency Retirement residence.

She was born in Kosciusko, MS on November 10, 1946, the daughter of the late Herman and Carolyn Pettit Jennings. She was married to Tony Glenn Latham who preceded her in death in 2016. Kathy held a Master of Arts in Religious Education from Union University, was a graduate of the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Ft. Worth, TX and was a Southern Baptist Missionary of the IMB being appointed in 1975 serving in the Philippines and the Ukraine and retiring in 2004. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Jackson, TN

She is survived by her sons, Paul A. Latham and wife Holly and John A. Latham and wife Jennifer all of Jackson, TN; two sisters, Nancy Storey and Marilyn Leiker both of Gulfport, MS and four grandchildren, Samuel Latham, Ryan Latham, Quinton Latham and Katelyn Latham.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Mangrum.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 13, 2020 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors, with Rev. Gary Snuffin officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Saturday prior to the service

Memorial donations may be directed to Calvary Baptist Church, 119 Oil Well Road, Jackson, TN 38305 or Gideons International, West Camp P O Box 173 Jackson, TN 38302, , the International Mission Board, 3806 Monumental Ave., Richmond, VA 23230 or Union University 1050 Union University Drive, Jackson, TN 38305.