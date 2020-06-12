William “Frosty” Smith

William “Frosty” Smith, age 69, departed this world on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Jackson TN.

“Frosty” as he was affectionately known, was born on December 20, 1950, the son of the late William C. Smith, Sr and Ruby Anderson Smith. A native of West Tennessee, he was retired from Olean Tile as a welder. He was a member of Gregory’s Chapel Assembly of God. He loved Alabama football, cooking BBQ, tractor pulls, farming, playing with his granddaughter, road trips and especially his family. He was currently the President of the Liberty Cemetery Association and the Browns Ruitan Club both of Jackson, TN.

He is survived by his wife, Regina Thompson Smith of Jackson, his son, Michael Smith and wife Allison of Medina, his sister, Dorothy Smith Webb and husband John of Beech Bluff and his granddaughter, Ella Kay Smith.

In addition to his parents be was preceded in death by his brother Ricky Smith.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, June 14, 2020 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Brian Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery in Beech Bluff and a meal will be provided at the pavilion there. All are welcome.

The family will be receiving friends on Saturday from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM June 13, 2020 at Arrington Funeral Directors.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to Liberty Cemetery Association, c/o Dorothy Webb, 44 Country Way Drive, Jackson, TN 38305

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com