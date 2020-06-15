Charlotte Diane Pierce Garcia

Garcia, Charlotte Pierce
Name: City & State Charlotte Diane Pierce Garcia, 

Paris, Tennessee
Age: 71
Place of Death: Jackson Madison County General Hospital
Date of Death: Saturday, June 6, 2020
Funeral Time/Day: Private Family Graveside Service
Place of Funeral: Hillcrest Memorial Park
Minister/Celebrant: Joseph and Joshua Garcia (sons)
Place of Burial: Hillcrest Memorial Park
Visitation: N/A
Date/Place of Birth: September 30, 1948 in  Paris TN
Pallbearers: McEvoy staff
Both Parents Names:  Charles Edward Pierce and Marilee Rowlett Pierce, both preceded
Sons: City/State Joshua Garcia and fiancée Cortney Andrews, Paris, Tennessee

Joseph (Anna) Garcia, Nashville, Tennessee

Jason A. Garcia, preceded: September 14, 1993
Grandchildren: Cloe, Taxanah, Charlie and Lily Garcia
Personal Information: She loved movies, traveling, and reading. Loved going on TCM cruises.

 

