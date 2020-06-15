Charlotte Diane Pierce Garcia
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Charlotte Diane Pierce Garcia,
Paris, Tennessee
|Age:
|71
|Place of Death:
|Jackson Madison County General Hospital
|Date of Death:
|Saturday, June 6, 2020
|Funeral Time/Day:
|Private Family Graveside Service
|Place of Funeral:
|Hillcrest Memorial Park
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Joseph and Joshua Garcia (sons)
|Place of Burial:
|Hillcrest Memorial Park
|Visitation:
|N/A
|Date/Place of Birth:
|September 30, 1948 in Paris TN
|Pallbearers:
|McEvoy staff
|Both Parents Names:
|Charles Edward Pierce and Marilee Rowlett Pierce, both preceded
|Sons: City/State
|Joshua Garcia and fiancée Cortney Andrews, Paris, Tennessee
Joseph (Anna) Garcia, Nashville, Tennessee
Jason A. Garcia, preceded: September 14, 1993
|Grandchildren:
|Cloe, Taxanah, Charlie and Lily Garcia
|Personal Information:
|She loved movies, traveling, and reading. Loved going on TCM cruises.