|David Allen Carper of Buchanan
|62
|His residence
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|A private family service will be held at a later date.
|October 28, 1957 in Indianapolis, IN
|Ernest Gene Carper and Dorothy Jean Turner Carper, both preceded
|Jeannie Carper of Buchanan, TN; Married: April 1, 1978
|Step-Daughter: Tammy (Gregory) Knotts of Whiteland, IN
|Step-son: Yancey Boone of Mooresville, IN
|Derek (Meredith) Wykoff, Chad Knotts, and Tyler (Chloe) Knotts.
|Ryker Knotts
|Donna (Rick) Childress of Panama City, FL
Loretta Back, preceded
|Larry (Terri) Carper of Paris, TN
Billy Gene Carper, preceded
|Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends
