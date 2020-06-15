David Allen Carper

WBBJ Staff

 

Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

                                                                        Paris, TN 38242                           Phone # (731)642-1441
Carper, David
Name: City & State David Allen Carper of Buchanan
Age: 62
Place of Death: His residence
Date of Death: Saturday, June 13, 2020
Funeral Time/Day: A private family service will be held at a later date.
Date/Place of Birth: October 28, 1957 in Indianapolis, IN
Both Parents Names: 

include mother’s maiden

(surviving or preceded)

 Ernest Gene Carper and Dorothy Jean Turner Carper, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage

   (surviving or preceded)

 Jeannie Carper of Buchanan, TN; Married: April 1, 1978
Daughters: City/State Step-Daughter: Tammy (Gregory) Knotts of Whiteland, IN
Sons: City/State Step-son: Yancey Boone of Mooresville, IN
Grandchildren: Derek (Meredith) Wykoff, Chad Knotts, and Tyler (Chloe) Knotts.
Great Grandchildren: Ryker Knotts
Sisters: City/State Donna (Rick) Childress of Panama City, FL

Loretta Back, preceded
Brothers: City/State Larry (Terri) Carper of Paris, TN

Billy Gene Carper, preceded
Other Relatives: Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends
Personal Information:

 

Related Posts