Leslie Hazie Hadley, age 75, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and husband of Rebecca “Becky” Hadley, departed this life Sunday afternoon, June 7, 2020 at his residence.

Leslie was born June 3, 1945 in Summerdale, Alabama, the son of the late Hazie Allen Hadley and Jilly Gray Long Hadley. He received his education just outside of Dallas, Texas and served his country in the United States Navy for 21-½ years. He was a decorated veteran who served during the Vietnam War period and was married February 10, 1979 to the former Rebecca “Becky” Love.

Leslie was employed for many years as a master lithographer for the United States Armed Navy, serving on ships as a print supervisor. He was later employed with his son as a furniture salesman. He retired three times in all and will be remembered for being a hard worker and loving husband, father and grandfather. Leslie would help anyone and never met a stranger. He loved his cowboy hat and boots.

Mr. Hadley is survived by his wife of 40 years, Becky Hadley of Moscow, TN; two daughters, Charrise Gonzales (Ted) of Los Angeles, CA and Tammie Whited of Texas; three sons, Charles “Chuck” Hadley (Kristina) of Barton, MS, David Whited (Karen) of Indiana and Ronnie Whited of Indiana; two sisters, Mattie Jane and Irma; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mr. Hadley will be held at 3 P.M. Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Dr. Bill Hendry of Somerville, Tennessee, officiating. Interment will be at 11 A.M. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis, Tennessee. A visitation for Mr. Hadley will be from 1 to 3 P.M. Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

