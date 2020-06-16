U.S. Army Colonel Steven Alan Emison age 69, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at his home in Jackson, TN. A Private Family Graveside service, with full Military Honors will be conducted on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, with Bro. Justin Moreland officiating.

Mr. Emison was born in Bells, TN on November 13, 1950 to the late Mr. David L. Emison and Mrs. Virginia Davis Emison. He was a 1968 Graduate of the Bells High School. He graduated from the University of TN at Martin in 1972 with a degree in Business Management and received his Masters of Business Administration in 1981 from the University of North Alabama. He proudly served his county in the U.S. Army, entering service in 1972 and retiring as a Colonel in 1998, with over 26 years of service.

Mr. Emison is survived by his wife, Mrs. Sherri Kent Emison of Jackson, TN; two sons: Richard Emison (Mary) of Knoxville, TN, Dennis Emison of Centerville, VA; one daughter: Cheryl Emison of Woodbridge, VA; two sisters: Karen Emison and Amanda Emison both of Bells, TN; He leaves a legacy of seven grandchildren and leaves behind his beloved dog, Little Rusty. Services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.