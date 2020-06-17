Patricia Ann Kisell Bates, age 58 of Cedar Grove, courageously lost her battle with cancer and passed away suddenly on June 14, 2020.

She was born on June 28, 1961 in San Diego, CA to the late Konstanty and Margaret Kisell. As the daughter of a navy man, she traveled all over the United States and made friends wherever she went. She was catholic by faith.

Patricia worked many years at Pioneer Federal Bank in Hawaii. After moving to Tennessee, she was employed by Jackson-Madison County General Hospital for fifteen years where she worked in the Medical Center Lab and later as a Histology Technician.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Konstanty and Margaret Kisell and her son, Quinton Lee Haskins, II.

She is survived by her loving husband, James Curtis Bates of Cedar Grove, TN; her daughter, Danilynn Haskins of Kentucky; her son, Alex Haskins of South Fulton, TN; step-daughter, Tosha Bates Barnes; two granddaughters, Taylor and Madison; great grandson, Brody; her mother in law, Merilian Bates of Jackson, whom Patricia was devoted to and cared for until her battle with cancer rendered her unable to continue to assist in her care.

The family will receive friends and loved ones at a visitation to be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Bill Luther officiating.

The family would like to personally thank her special friends Kimberly Sims, who communicated with Patricia daily and Mary Leesburg, Patricia’s special lifelong friend. They would also like to thank the staff of Kirkland Cancer Center for their loving care during her battle with cancer. George A. Smith and Sons, South Chapel, (731) 427-5555.