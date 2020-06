Graveside Service for Brad Lamont Mitchell, age 45, of Alamo, will be on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Harris Grove Cemetery in Alamo, TN.

Mr. Mitchell passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will be Monday, June 22, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.