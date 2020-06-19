Funeral services for Louella Cox, age 94, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Home Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Cox passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at her residence.

Visitation will be Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Cox will lie in state Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Home Baptist Church from 10:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.