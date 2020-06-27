Restaurant holds an ‘epic prom’ night for students

MEDINA, Tenn.–Students and high school graduates enjoyed an evening of glitz and glamour.

The COVID-19 pandemic shook up prom plans for students across west Tennessee, and the entire nation.

“It means a lot because we actually get to do what some people aren’t going to get to do all year,” Julie Warmath, who attended South Gibson County High School, said.

Warmath is one of several from Gibson County enjoying a moment the COVID-19 pandemic took away from them.

“I get to spend more time with my friends and just have a good time,” Warmath said.

Main Street Grill in Medina hosted an ‘epic prom night’ for students who didn’t get to put their dresses and tuxes to use at their high school prom.

“It means a lot to give students the opportunity to have a prom because they weren’t going to have one,” owner Josh Youmans said.

Students and high school grads came out for a night of food, corn-hole, and time with friends.

Attendees say their favorite part of the night was the dancing.

“It didn’t matter if we knew each other, we were just out there having fun,” Greenfield graduate Sherri Tyson said.

Tyson graduated from greenfield, and will be leaving for the Air Force.

Although her school held a prom, she’s excited to enjoy a night with new people.

“It actually means a lot more to me because I don’t know most of them, and just to see everybody having fun together and just having fun with me is just awesome,” Tyson said.

“Prom is a very special thing a lot of kids look back on, and these kids didn’t get that memory,” Youmans said.

Now, they can walk away with an experience they weren’t sure they’d have.

Attendees say they’re grateful main street grill held a prom night for them.