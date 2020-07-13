Nine arrested in West TN Drug Task Force operation

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Nine individuals have been arrested on drug and weapons violations following a law enforcement saturation in Dyer and Lake Counties, according to a news release.

The release states about 65 traffic stops resulted in the confiscation of 143 ecstasy pills, a pound of marijuana, crack cocaine and methamphetamine, and several thousand dollars in drug proceeds. Two vehicles used for the sale of illegal narcotics and several weapons were also seized.

The operation included more than 40 agents, deputies and officers from the West Tennessee Drug Task Force, Dyer and Lake County Sheriff’s Departments, and police from Newbern, Tiptonville and Ridgely.

According to the release, the saturation came on the heels of Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box and Lake County Sheriff Brian Avery recognizing the drug and violent crime issues within their jurisdictions and requesting assistance from Sterlin Wright, Special Agent in Charge of the West Tennessee Violent Crime and Drug Task Force.

Task Force Director Johnie Carter said he was “ecstatic” with the coordinated operation.

“This operation should be a message to the bad guys that if they’re thinking they can come out to the rural areas of West Tennessee to sell their drugs, commit violent crimes or hide out, it won’t be tolerated,” Carter said.