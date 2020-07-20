Eddie W Freeman
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
|Name: City & State
|Eddie W. Freeman, Paris, Tennessee
|Age:
|54
|Place of Death:
|At his residence
|Date of Death:
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|Funeral Time/Day:
|2:00 P.M. Thursday, July 23, 2020
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Leon White, Church in Paris
|Place of Burial:
|Memorial Cemetery
|Visitation:
|After 11:00 A.M. Thursday until time of service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|April 24, 1966 in Fort Myers, Florida
|Pallbearers:
|Scott Frantz, David Stamps, Jeff Dubay, Jason Webb, Ricky Teague, and Phil Ventreace
|Both Parents Names:
|Samuel L. Freeman, preceded; Joyce Freeman (Thomas J.) Rollis, Paris, TN
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Fiance`: Regina Wyatt, Paris, Tennessee
|Sons: City/State
|Samuel Freeman, Paris, Tennessee
|Other Relatives:
|Longtime special friend: William Art Beechum, Paris, TN
|Personal Information:
|Eddie was the owner of Professional Finishes Auto Body and Custom Paint Shop. To him drag racing was life. He shared his life with his immediate family Regina Wyatt and William Art Beechum.