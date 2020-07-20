Eddie W Freeman

Freeman, Eddie Photo
Name: City & State Eddie W. Freeman, Paris, Tennessee
Age: 54
Place of Death: At his residence
Date of Death: Saturday, July 18, 2020
Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 P.M. Thursday, July 23, 2020
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Leon White, Church in Paris
Place of Burial: Memorial Cemetery
Visitation: After 11:00 A.M. Thursday until time of service 
Date/Place of Birth: April 24, 1966 in Fort Myers, Florida
Pallbearers: Scott Frantz, David Stamps, Jeff Dubay, Jason Webb, Ricky Teague, and Phil Ventreace
Both Parents Names:  Samuel L. Freeman, preceded; Joyce Freeman (Thomas J.) Rollis, Paris, TN
Spouse: Date of Marriage Fiance`: Regina Wyatt, Paris, Tennessee
Sons: City/State Samuel Freeman, Paris, Tennessee
Other Relatives:  Longtime special friend: William Art Beechum, Paris, TN
Personal Information: Eddie was the owner of Professional Finishes Auto Body and Custom Paint Shop. To him drag racing was life. He shared his life with his immediate family Regina Wyatt and William Art Beechum.

 

