Terry P. Rudd age 67, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the West Tennessee Healthcare-Dyersburg Hospital.

He was a member of the Church Grove Baptist Church and enjoyed assisting with the Audio System at his church. He worked in Maintenance for many years for Marvin Windows in Ripley, TN.

He was born on August 6, 1952 in Haiti, MO to the late Paul Rudd and Edna Pettie Newsom. He was also preceded in death by one brother: Billy Rudd.

Mr. Rudd is survived by his wife of 31 years, Nan LaDawn Farrow Rudd of Dyersburg, TN; and one sister: JoAnn Epps of Jefferson City, MO.

Per his wishes, the Rudd family has chosen cremation. Further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.