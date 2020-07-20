William Riley “Bill” Boswell, age 84, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of the late Joan Widman Boswell, departed this life Sunday morning, July 19, 2020.

Bill was born February 2, 1936 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Francis Boswell and Evelyn Farmer Boswell. He graduated from Central High School in Memphis and was married June 3, 1967 to the former Joan Widman who preceded him in death on May 29, 2018. He was employed for over 30 years as an award-winning salesman in the food service industry before his retirement in 2008. Bill was of the Christian faith.

He was an avid bowler who had one of the earliest 300-point games in Shelby County. Bill was a member of the Tennessee Squire Association of the Jack Daniels Distillery. He was a sports fan who enjoyed coaching his boys’ baseball, football, soccer and basketball, and also loved listening to blues music.

Mr. Boswell is survived by three sons, Michael Drake (Alys) of Memphis, TN, John Boswell (Laura) of Hernando, MS and Stephen Boswell (Andrea) of Atlanta, GA; his sister, Diane Boswell of Germantown, TN; his brother, Frank Boswell of Germantown, TN; and two grandchildren, Aden Drake and Yates Drake.

Funeral Services for Mr. Boswell will be held at 10 A.M. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Stan Smith, pastor of First Baptist Church in Somerville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Boswell will be from 9:30 to 10 A.M. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Michael Drake, John Boswell, Stephen Boswell and Frank Boswell.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the church, charity or organization of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.