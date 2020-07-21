Mr. Hayes worked at Emerson, Haldex and TDOT. He was an avid sportsman who loved duck hunting, coached little league baseball and Pop Warner football. He was a very devoted paw paw who rarely missed his grandchildren’s sports and activities. Tim was a diehard Vols fan, a member of Masonic Lodge #772 in Buchanan and a member of Buchanan United Methodist Church. A family member said he was paw paw to all wayward children. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to: Vanderbilt University Medical Center – Huntington’s Disease Clinic In memory of Timothy Hayes, VUMC Gift & Donor Services 3322 West End Avenue, Suite 900, Nashville, TN 37203-1197 or Buchanan United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 83, Buchanan, TN 38222