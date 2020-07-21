Tim Hayes
|Tim Hayes, Buchanan, TN
|73
|His residence
|Sunday, July 19, 2020
|Celebration of Life service will be held 5:00 P.M. Friday, July 24, 2020
|Buchanan United Methodist Church
|Linda Hilliard and family members
|December 6, 1946 in Lexington, Tennessee
|Honorary Pallbearers: Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren
|Milford Leon Hayes and Mary Lee Gray Hayes, both preceded
|Libby Robinson Hayes, survives in Buchanan; married: Oct. 9, 1965
|Tommy (Tracy) Hayes, Buchanan, TN
Jamie (Diane) Hayes, Clover, South Carolina
Lee Ray Hayes, preceded
|Brenda Hays, preceded
|Chris Hayes, preceded
Sister-in-law: Elizabeth Hayes, Columbia, Tennessee
|Jordan Thomas Hayes, Jamison Hayes, Jarrett Hayes, Jackson Hayes, Carly Hayes Alexander, Jordan Hope Hayes, Rachel Hayes
|Luke Alexander, Kinsley Alexander, Jaiden Hayes
|Tim is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.
|Mr. Hayes worked at Emerson, Haldex and TDOT. He was an avid sportsman who loved duck hunting, coached little league baseball and Pop Warner football. He was a very devoted paw paw who rarely missed his grandchildren’s sports and activities. Tim was a diehard Vols fan, a member of Masonic Lodge #772 in Buchanan and a member of Buchanan United Methodist Church. A family member said he was paw paw to all wayward children. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to:
Vanderbilt University Medical Center – Huntington’s Disease Clinic
In memory of Timothy Hayes, VUMC Gift & Donor Services
3322 West End Avenue, Suite 900, Nashville, TN 37203-1197
or Buchanan United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 83, Buchanan, TN 38222