Tim Hayes

WBBJ Staff

 

Hayes, Tim PhotoTim Hayes, Buchanan, TN
73
His residence
Sunday, July 19, 2020
Celebration of Life service will be held 5:00 P.M. Friday, July 24, 2020
Buchanan United Methodist Church
Linda Hilliard and family members
December 6, 1946 in Lexington, Tennessee
Honorary Pallbearers: Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren
Milford Leon Hayes and Mary Lee Gray Hayes, both preceded
Libby Robinson Hayes, survives in Buchanan; married: Oct. 9, 1965
Tommy (Tracy) Hayes, Buchanan, TN

Jamie (Diane) Hayes, Clover, South Carolina

Lee Ray Hayes, preceded
Brenda Hays, preceded
Chris Hayes, preceded

Sister-in-law: Elizabeth Hayes, Columbia, Tennessee
Jordan Thomas Hayes, Jamison Hayes, Jarrett Hayes, Jackson Hayes, Carly Hayes Alexander, Jordan Hope Hayes, Rachel Hayes
Luke Alexander, Kinsley Alexander, Jaiden Hayes
Tim is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.
Mr. Hayes worked at Emerson, Haldex and TDOT. He was an avid sportsman who loved duck hunting, coached little league baseball and Pop Warner football. He was a very devoted paw paw who rarely missed his grandchildren’s sports and activities. Tim was a diehard Vols fan, a member of Masonic Lodge #772 in Buchanan and a member of Buchanan United Methodist Church. A family member said he was paw paw to all wayward children. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to:

Vanderbilt University Medical Center – Huntington’s Disease Clinic

In memory of Timothy Hayes, VUMC Gift & Donor Services

3322 West End Avenue, Suite 900, Nashville, TN 37203-1197

or Buchanan United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 83, Buchanan, TN 38222

Related Posts