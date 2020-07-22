Joseph L. Collins

Joseph L. Collins, age 69, died on July 20, 2020 at his Jackson, TN residence.

Joseph was born on October 16, 1950, the son of the late Weldon Woodrow and Willie Mae Graves Collins. He was married to Edith Marie Boone Collins, who preceded him in death. He spent his working career as a salesman in the area automobile industry. He attended Calvary Baptist Church of Jackson, TN.

He is survived by his daughter, Jessica L. Alexander and husband David of Jackson, TN; two step-children, Marc Taylor and wife Mary of Medon, TN and Lisa Humphrey and husband Jerry of Trenton, TN; and two siblings, Diane Dean of Jackson, TN and Charles Graves and wife Ann of Medina, TN.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, July 24, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Gary Snuffin and Rev. Robert Dodrill officiating. The family will be receiving friends prior to the service from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the church.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com