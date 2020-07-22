Thomas Leon “Thom” Mullen, age 54 of St. Petersburg, FL, formerly of Jackson, passed away on Tuesday evening at SunCoast Care Center in St. Petersburg.

He was born on June 20, 1966 in Madison County to Charles Leon Mullen and the late Doris Cox Rhinehart. He was in sales for many years.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Cox Rhinehart; and his grandparents, Bennie and Alberta Mullen and James and Bessie Cox.

He is survived by his son, Zachary “Zach” Mullen; his father and stepmother, Leon and Dianne Mullen; his loving brothers and sisters, Theresa Sadler (Mike), Linda McClain, Cindy Johnson, Megan Westacott, Cary Mullen (Ashley), Kyle Tuck (Marc), Kurt Mullen (Amanda), and Jeremy Burns (Emily); several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends. He will be greatly missed.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons. Following visitation, family and friends will depart the funeral home via an escorted procession to Highland Memorial Gardens for a graveside service at 1 p.m.