King L. Bradley, Sr.

King L. Bradley, Sr., age 69, died peacefully at his area residence after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease and complications of COVID-19.

King was born in Nashville, TN on January 24, 1951, the son of the late Lee Ward and Mary Ann Whitesell Bradley. He and his wife were long-time members of Northside Church. He established King Bradley Dozer Services, Inc. in 1976 and operated the business until 2007 when he retired. He was someone that always greeted you with a kind word and positive smile and would do anything he could to help those in need.

He is survived by his wife of thirty years, Robin Ann Bradley of Denmark, TN; his son, King Bradley, Jr. and wife Christie of Medina, TN and his step-son, Andrew T. Bechtel and wife Amanda of Medina, TN; his daughter, Jennifer Bradley Booth and husband Bradley of Bells, TN and his step-daughter, Ashley A. Bausch and husband Eric of Medina, TN; his sister, Mary Ann Duncan and husband Terry of Birmingham, AL and eighteen grandchildren.

SERVICES: Due to the current COVID pandemic, King’s service will be live streamed at 3:00 PM Friday, July 24, 2020 from the Northside Church, with Dr. Don Thrasher officiating via http://www.facebook.com/northsidejackson/. There will not be a public service to attend.

Condolences can be registered through www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com via Mr. Bradley’s tribute wall.

The family is requesting memorial contributions be directed to Midsouth Parkinson’s Disease, 1512 Pine Shadows Drive Memphis, TN 38120.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 668.1111.