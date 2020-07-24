Rose McIlwain Smith, age 92 of Jackson, passed away on July 22, 2020 in Bells, TN.

Rose was born on April 9, 1928 in Trenton, TN. She was a retired elementary school teacher. She was a dedicated member of West Jackson Baptist Church and the Legacy Sunday School Class. She attended Union University and graduated from The University of Memphis. She enjoyed attending Union University basketball games. Her life revolved around her family, her church and serving her Lord.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Aly Tee Chester Gordon and Thomas Edgar Chester, Sr.; brother, Walter, as well as her first husband, Rev. Billy McIlwain; and her second husband, Bro. Les Smith.

She is survived by her three daughters: Jan Seger (late husband Robert), Becky Gardner (Joe), and Beth Hale (Michael). She had six grandchildren: Amy Gardner Schafer (Steve), Sarah Gardner Llovet (Adam), Laura Gardner, Ginny Seger, Thomas Hale (Rachel), and Abby Hale. The great grandchildren include: Cali Schafer, Lucas Schafer, Addy Schafer, Andrew Schafer, Ciniah Llovet, and K.J. Llovet.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.