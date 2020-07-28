Charles Douglas Moore, age 80, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Helen McNeal Moore, departed this life Saturday morning, July 25, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.

Charles was born August 17, 1939 in Drew, Mississippi, the son of the late Willie Moore and Rosa McKnight Moore. He graduated from Manassas High School in Memphis and was married September 10, 1971 to the former Helen McNeal. He was a resident of Shelby County, Tennessee for much of his life before moving to Oakland in 2012. Charles was of the Christian faith and was employed for several years as a horse trainer for the Cordra York family before his retirement in 2009.

Mr. Moore is survived by his wife of 49 years, Helen McNeal Moore of Oakland, TN; two daughters and eight sons: Victor McNeal of Oakland, TN, Tyrone McNeal of Middleton, TN, Stephen McNeal of Moscow, TN, Rodney McNeal of Nashville, TN, Eric McNeal of Bartlett, TN, Dawn Becton of Oakland, TN, Christopher McNeal of Somerville, TN, Ronald Arnold of Nashville, TN, Brian McNeal of Oakland, TN and Dinah Wilson of Oakland, TN. He also leaves several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three children, Michael McNeal, Kimberly Clark and Trina Michele Moore.

Mr. Moore will be interred at the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.