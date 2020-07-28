Yoe Yeaner Ingram Malone Janes, age 81, resident of Bolivar, Tennessee, departed this life Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020 at Pine Meadows Healthcare in Bolivar.

Yoe Yeaner was born October 13, 1938, the daughter of the late Curtis Ingram and Frances Johnson Ingram. She graduated from Humes High School in Memphis and was employed as a clerk in the financial and accounting industry for many years. Yoe Yeaner was a member of Macon Road Baptist Church in Arlington, Tennessee. She loved to sing and she enjoyed working on crossword puzzles.

Mrs. Janes is survived by her daughter, Leslie Dawn Malone of Bolivar, TN; three sons, Randal Malone (RhondaCarol) of Hot Springs, AR, Jeffrey Malone (Carolyn) of Oakland, TN and Joseph Malone (Elizabeth) of Germantown, TN; two sisters, Terri Lynn Key (Tim) of Adams, TN and Amogene Simpkins (Harry) of Memphis, TN; her brother, Kenneth Ingram (Carol) of Memphis, TN; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Maurice Ingram and his wife, Betty Ingram and her brother, Marion Ingram.

Services and interment for Mrs. Janes will be private. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 699 Oakleaf Office Lane, Memphis, TN 38117.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center