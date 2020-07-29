Charles Rodney Brooks, Jr.

Charles Rodney Brooks, Jr., age 73, resident of Byhalia, Mississippi, departed this life Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Tennessee State Veterans’ Home in Humboldt, Tennessee.

Charles was a SP4 (T) in the United States Army. He was a former POW and Purple Heart medal recipient.

Mr. Brooks will be interred in the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.