Wells H. Kirby, Jr.

Wells H. Kirby, Jr., age 85 died at his Huntsville, TX residence on July 25, 2020.

Formerly of Jackson, TN, Wells was married to Robbie Kirby who survives.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, July 31, 2020 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors, with burial to follow in Chester County Memory Gardens.

The family will receiving friends on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Arrington Funeral Directors.