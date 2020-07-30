Ernestine “Teena” Lee Lowrie, age 90, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of the late Hugh C. Lowrie, departed this life Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.

Ernestine was born September 30, 1929 in Milton, Florida, the daughter of the late Ernest Brody Lee and Era Almaner Nichols Lee. She graduated from school in 1946 in Milton and was a homemaker throughout her life. She was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Valverde Memorial Hospital in Del Rio, Texas for many years and was married June 24, 1979 to Hugh C. Lowrie. Ernestine had been a resident of Somerville, Tennessee since 2001 and was of the Baptist faith. Teena enjoyed going out and going to eat, reading and needlework. She loved her family and will be remembered for being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

Mrs. Lowrie is survived by two daughters, Joy L. Wright (David) of Eudora, MS and Judy L. Barker (Brandon) of Mason, TN; ten grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Janice L. Lovelace and Jean L. Jones and two brothers, Dewey E. Lee and Jimmy D. Lee.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Connections for Abused Women and their Children at CAWC – Attention: Development, 1116 N. Kedzie Avenue, 5th Floor, Chicago, IL 60651.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.