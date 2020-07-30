William Love Thompson III

William Love Thompson III, age 79, of Jackson, TN., formally of Memphis, TN passed away after a long illness Thursday, July 23, 2020 and went to be with his heavenly father. He was born September 14, 1940 in Doniphan, MO the son of Margaret and William L. Thompson Jr.

A graduate of Memphis City Schools, he earned a BBA from Memphis State University, a professional engineering degree, and a Juris Doctor Law degree. Bill was a dedicated Shelby County Tax Assessor for 27 years.

“WLT” as he was known, served his country honorably as an Army Second Lieutenant and platoon leader 1963-1965.

An avid owl memorabilia collector and master gardener and fisherman, Bill also enjoyed woodworking, golfing, traveling, and especially dancing with his “best girl”. Additionally, he was a chef in the BBQ Cooking Contest at the Memphis In May Event.

“Bill” was truly a gracious gentleman and loved all equally. He treasured and loved his best friend and fiancé, Alice Carr for 20 years. All his life he provided for his family and friends and he will be truly missed by all.

He is survived by his beloved fiancé’ Alice Carr of Jackson, TN; two sons, William Thompson IV and James Thompson (Stacy) all of Memphis, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, John Thompson (JT).

Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000-Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 and St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 480 S. Highland, Memphis, TN 38111 of which he was an avid supporter.

SERVICES: Social Distancing and Masks will be observed, and the family will be receiving friends on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 11 A.M. to 12 Noon at Arrington Funeral Directors with a service at 12 P.M. with Rev. Ron Hale officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com