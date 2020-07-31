Robert Wiley Dailey, Jr., “Captain Dailey”

Robert Wiley Dailey, Jr., “Captain Dailey” 88 of Jackson, TN passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Trezavant Manor- Allen Morgan in Memphis,TN.

SERVICE: Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Arrington Funeral Directors in Jackson, TN with Pastor Henry Richerson , Parkview Baptist Church officiating. In place of visitation a time of sharing will be part of the service. Interment will be at Ridgecrest Cemetery.

Born on February 23, 1932, son of Robert Wiley Dailey, Sr. and Lora Dell Howe Dailey.

He graduated from Jackson High School in 1950. A 1968 graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy. He was a member of Parkview Baptist Church, where he served on various committees including Sunday School teacher and Sunday School director.

He served in the National Guard.

Captain Dailey was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police serving many years as TN state secretary.

Retired from the Jackson Police Department where he served as Captain of the criminal investigation division; ending his career as Assistant Chief of JPD.

He also retired from Proctor and Gamble as Director of Corporate Security and from Murray Guard Investigative Division.

He was a frequent instructor at the TN Law Enforcement training academy. He was Chairman of Security for the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant for many years.

He was married to Mildred Ann Sumler Dailey for 68 years; who preceded him in death 51 days ago. Robert was a devoted loving husband, father, “Poppie ” and “Great-Poppie”.

He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Wiley Dailey, Sr. and Lora Dell Howe Dailey, and twin granddaughters.

He is survived by two sons and one daughter, Robert (Cindy) Dailey III of Villa Rica, GA, Ann Bell of Memphis, TN and Andrew (Beth) Dailey of Huntersville, NC; five grandchildren Brooke Hanks of Knoxville, TN, Drew (Kelly) Dailey of Cumming, GA, Adam (Heather) Dailey of Concord, NC, Ryan (Laura) Dailey of Knoxville, TN and Bert Dailey of Huntersville, NC and six great grandchildren Deacon and Jack Hanks, Thomas and Knox Dailey and Elijah and Finn Dailey and sister-n-law Janice Sumler.

The family would like to thank the loving staff at Trezavant Manor-Allen Morgan for caring for our parents over the past year.

