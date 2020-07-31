Samuel Scott Mathieu

Samuel Scott Mathieu, age 55, died on July 22,2020, at his home in Henderson, Tenn.

Sammy, as his family and closest friends called him, was born on September 11,1964, in Queens, New York, but they moved shortly afterwards to Paragould, AR where he grew up. He was the youngest of 3 sons born to Samuel Salvador and the late Jacquelyn L. Mathieu.

He spent most of his working career as a truck driver for American Freightways, which would later become Fed Ex Freight.

Sam lived in many places, but he made his home in Bethel Springs, Tennessee, where he lived for 10 years and attended Adamsville Church of Christ. Here he made many friends and happy memories. He had a contagious smile, a big heart, and for all those who knew him well, a love for reptiles and tattoos!

Besides his dad, he is survived by one daughter, one son, and four grandchildren, who were all the light of his life.

Samantha Brooke Morris and husband Rich, Cooper Scott Mathieu and fiancé Sunny Halbrook, and grandchildren, Mason Brown, Dawson VanDyke, Mary-Claire Morris, and Ella Mae Mathieu

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held Friday July 31st at 6 pm with visitation at 5 pm at Arrington Funeral Directors in Jackson Tennessee with Ray J Wilson officiating.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305.www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com. Facebook/arringtonfuneraldirectors.