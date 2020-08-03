James Eugene Davis, age 76, resident of Mason, Tennessee and husband of Betty Qualls Davis, departed this life Friday evening, July 31, 2020 at his residence.

James was born September 7, 1943 in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of the late Alvis Eugene Davis and Thelma Arline German Davis. He graduated from Fayette County High School and served his country in the United States Navy. He was married December 20, 1964 to the former Betty Marie Qualls and he attended Hickory Withe Baptist Church. James was employed as a firefighter with the Memphis Fire Department for 26 years before his retirement as a Lieutenant. He had been a resident of Mason for over 50 years and was known for building fences and cutting and delivering firewood to people. James’ favorite thing was spending time with his grandsons, which included time spent on the farm and attending their sporting events. He also enjoyed golfing and fishing.

Mr. Davis is survived by his wife of 55 years, Betty Marie Qualls Davis of Mason, TN; his son, James A. “Tony” Davis (Katherine) of Houston, TX; his daughter, Connie M. Davis Fleming (Todd) of Hendersonville, TN; two sisters, Doris Riles (Bobby) of Somerville, TN and Glenda Ward (Mark) of Somerville, TN; his brother, Jeff Davis (Dorothy) of Belmont, TN; and four grandsons, Collin Davis and John Davis of Houston, TX and Jayson “Jay” Fleming and Luke Fleming of Hendersonville, TN.

Funeral Services with Military Honors for Mr. Davis will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Grover Westover, former pastor of Harmony Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Davis will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.