Mary Frances Hendrix age 85, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A Private Family Graveside Service will be conducted on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Brownsville Memorial Gardens.

She was born in Somerville, TN on August 18, 1934 to the late Sidney Duncan and Della Walk Duncan Shubert. Mrs. Hendrix was a member of the Dancyville Assembly of God Church and worked for Wells Lamont as a factory worker for many years. Also preceding her in death was her husband of 30 years, Melvin Odell Hendrix, Sr; two sons: Terry Ferrell and Michael Ferrell; one step son: Melvin Odell Hendrix, Jr; one step daughter: Bonnie Fuqua; and one sister: Belle Wells.

She is survived by two sons: Tommy Ferrell (Reese) of Brownsville, TN, Lloyd Ferrell (Rena) of Lexington, TN; two step sons: Marcial Hendrix of Ripley, TN, Tom Hendrix of Texas; three daughters: Janice Leek (Tommy), Sandy Case, Christie King all of Maury City, TN; one step daughter: Paula Brown of Ripley, TN; one brother: Charlie Duncan (Lula) of Somerville, TN; four sisters: Opal Roberts and Celeste Looney both of Memphis, TN, Marty Shubert (Leroy) of Dancyville, TN, Jerry Thompson (Thomas) of Middleton, TN, Willie Mae German (Roy Neal) of Whiteville, TN; She leaves a legacy of numerous beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the Hendrix family requests that memorials be made to the Dancyville Community Center, c/o Carolyn Peyton, 67 Cody Lane, Byhalia, MS 38611