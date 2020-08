Andrew Joan Ramos Torres was born on November 16, 2018 and passed away on August 3, 2020 and is under the care of George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home.

Visitation with Friends and Loved Ones will be held on August 8, 2020 at 9:30 am at George A. Smith and Sons, 2812 N Highland Ave, Jackson, Tennessee. Private Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on August 8, 2020 at 12:00 pm at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1665 Hwy 45 Bypass, Jackson, Tennessee.