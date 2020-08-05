Senator Ed Jackson honored with award

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local legislator received a special award.

Senator Ed Jackson received the Medallion award from the National Association of Secretaries of State.

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett presented the medallion to Jackson at the Rotary Club meeting.

Hargett praised Jackson for his commitment to election integrity and advocacy for voter participation.

He also pointed to his record with legislation.

“He was able to help us get a bill through the legislature that provided training for people so that whenever somebody registers, we can be confident that person is who they say they are and that the form is accurate and complete,” Hargett said.

Jackson has been in the Tennessee General Assembly since 2014.