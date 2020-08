August 2020 Community Blood Drives

Mon., Aug. 10 E.W. James, Martin, 12-6

Selmer Courthouse, 12-6

Dyersburg Mall, 12-6

Tue., Aug., 11 Wal-mart, Camden, 12:30 -5:30 (First 20 donors get a coupon for a free BBQ Sandwich from The Shack)

Wal-Mart, Bolivar, 1-6

Wed., Aug. 12 First Baptist, Somerville, 12-6

Food Rite, East Jackson, 12:30-5:30 ( The first 20 donors get a coupon for a free cheeseburger from the Burger Barn)

First Baptist Church, Troy, 2-6

Thurs., Aug. 13 Food Rite, Newbern, 12-5

Piggly Wiggly of Adamsville, 1-6 (First 20 receive a coupon for a free, small one topping pizza from Hometown Pizza)

Fri, Aug. 14 Henderson City Hall, 12-6

Lowe’s, Union City, 1-6

Save A Lot, Milan, 1-6

Mon., Aug. 17 First Citizen’s National Bank, Ripley 11:30 -4:30

E.W. James, McKenzie, 1-6 p.m. (Donors get a coupon for a free Sonic Rt 44 Drink or ice cream Cone, while supplies last)

Bradford Piggly from 1-6

Tues., Aug. 18 Jackson Madison County General Hospital, 8-11:30 and 12:30 -4

FirstBank, Friendship, 12-4 (The first 15 donors receive a free BBQ sandwich from Ms. Mac’s)

Priceless Foods, Martin, 12:30-5:30 p.m.

Wed.,Aug.19 Kroger, Savannah, 1-6

TN Valley Community Church, Paris, 2-6

Decaturville Pentecostal Church, 3-7

Thurs., Aug.20 First United Methodist, Dyersburg, 12-6

“We’re In this Together Blood Drive”, LIFELINE Blood Services, 183 Sterling Farms Drive, Jackson, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Special give aways for donors)

Fri., Aug. 21 Kroger, Oakland, 12-5 p.m.

First United Methodist Church, Brownsville, Battle of the Badges, 12-6 p.m.

Wal-mart, Lexington, 12:30- 5:30

Mon., Aug. 24 EW James, Union City, 1-7 p.m.

Main St. Church of Christ, Milan, 12:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Tues., Aug. 25 Centennial Bank, Middleton, 11-4

Piggly Wiggly of Henderson, 1-6

Henderson Co. Community Hospital, Lexington, 1-6 p.m.

Wed., Aug., 26 Henry Co. Medical Center, Paris, 9-11:30 and 12:30- 4

Food Rite, Alamo, 1-6 p.m. ( the first 40 donors get a coupon for a Free Ice Cream Cone from Sonic.)

First Pentecostal Church, Huntingdon, 2-6 ( The first 20 donors get a coupon for a free lunch plate from Mallard’s.)

Thurs., Aug. 27 E.W. James , Dresden, 12-5 p.m.

West TN Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital, Dyersburg, 12-4 p.m.

Food Giant, Selmer, 2-6 (The first 10 donors get a free BBQ Sandwich from Smokey Joe’s BBQ)

Fri., Aug. 28 Fayette Co. Sheriff’s Office, Somerville, 12-5

Food Rite, Trenton, 1-6

Mon., Aug. 31 Joe Mahan Ford, Paris, 1-6

Wal-mart, Brownsville, 1-6