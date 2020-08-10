Edwin M. Tritt age 79, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Tennessee State Veterans Home of Humboldt, TN. A private Graveside Service will be held on Monday, August 7, 2020 at the Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. Tritt was born on June 5, 1941 in the Johnson Grove Community to the late William Kinion Tritt and Geradline Ward Tritt. He was also preceded in death by two sisters: Estelle Pardue and Jacqueline Fitts; and six brothers: Gerald Tritt, Ronnie Tritt, Billy Tritt, Jimmy Tritt, James Tritt and Gaylon Tritt.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jewel Walters Tritt; one son: Darren Tritt (Amber); one daughter: Carol Tritt Venable (Kirk) all of Bells, TN; two brothers: Larry Tritt and Donnie Tritt of Alamo, TN; one sister: Connie Hardin of Alamo, TN; and leaves a legacy of 4 grandchildren: William Tritt Venable and Reid Jospeh Venable, Thornton Michael Tritt and expected at any time, Crew William Tritt.

Honorary Pallbearers serving are William Venable, Reid Venable, Francisco Rios, Felipe Quintanilla, James Kelley and John Kelley.

In lieu of flowers, the Tritt family requests that memorials be made to Robertson Cemetery or N.O.A.H.