Garry Lee Gallegos
Garry Lee Gallegos, age 74, died peacefully at his home after a long
illness. He was born March 16, 1946 in Waxahachie, TX the son of Jose
Gallegos and Mildred Kirk Martin.
He was retired from General Motors, a member of Church of Jesus Christ
of Latter Day Saints, and enjoyed bowling, football, baseball, fishing,
movies, and yard sales with his wife. Garry was a Navy Veteran serving in
Vietnam and loved serving his country.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Laura Henderson Gallegos of
Jackson, TN; two sons, Christopher (Denise) Gallegos of Stevens Point, WI
and Tony Gallegos of Surprise, AZ; one daughter, Louisa Gallegos of Ft.
Worth, TX; one brother, Bobbi Lile of Summertown, TN; two sisters,
Patricia (Jack) Singleton of Burleson, TX and Mary (Mike) Allen of
Burleson. Also, he is survived by Laura’s children, Cindy (Ricky)Booth of
Holliday, TX; Ricky Sosebee of Electra, TX; Cory (Natalie) Scroggin of
Jackson, TN; and Danny (Margaret) Scroggin of Chapel Hill, TN. Garry has
16 grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren He was preceded in death by
his parents, one brother, Billy Gallegos and one sister, Maggie Hall.
Pallbearers to serve are Ronald Meldrem, Cory Scroggin, Danny Scroggin,
Scott Elliott, Stephen Kail and David Myrick.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Veterans Honor Guard of Parkers
Crossroads, P.O. Box 104, Wildersville, TN 38388.
Services: The family will be receiving friends on Monday, August 10, 2020
from 10:00 A.M. to 12 Noon with a funeral service following at 12:00 P.M. in
the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Michael Pearson officiating.
Burial will follow in Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers
Crossroads will full Military Honors.
Social Distancing and Masks are to be observed for the visitation and
service.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111
www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com