Garry Lee Gallegos

Garry Lee Gallegos, age 74, died peacefully at his home after a long

illness. He was born March 16, 1946 in Waxahachie, TX the son of Jose

Gallegos and Mildred Kirk Martin.

He was retired from General Motors, a member of Church of Jesus Christ

of Latter Day Saints, and enjoyed bowling, football, baseball, fishing,

movies, and yard sales with his wife. Garry was a Navy Veteran serving in

Vietnam and loved serving his country.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Laura Henderson Gallegos of

Jackson, TN; two sons, Christopher (Denise) Gallegos of Stevens Point, WI

and Tony Gallegos of Surprise, AZ; one daughter, Louisa Gallegos of Ft.

Worth, TX; one brother, Bobbi Lile of Summertown, TN; two sisters,

Patricia (Jack) Singleton of Burleson, TX and Mary (Mike) Allen of

Burleson. Also, he is survived by Laura’s children, Cindy (Ricky)Booth of

Holliday, TX; Ricky Sosebee of Electra, TX; Cory (Natalie) Scroggin of

Jackson, TN; and Danny (Margaret) Scroggin of Chapel Hill, TN. Garry has

16 grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren He was preceded in death by

his parents, one brother, Billy Gallegos and one sister, Maggie Hall.

Pallbearers to serve are Ronald Meldrem, Cory Scroggin, Danny Scroggin,

Scott Elliott, Stephen Kail and David Myrick.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Veterans Honor Guard of Parkers

Crossroads, P.O. Box 104, Wildersville, TN 38388.

Services: The family will be receiving friends on Monday, August 10, 2020

from 10:00 A.M. to 12 Noon with a funeral service following at 12:00 P.M. in

the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Michael Pearson officiating.

Burial will follow in Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers

Crossroads will full Military Honors.

Social Distancing and Masks are to be observed for the visitation and

service.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111

www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com