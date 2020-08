Emma Crymes (Denmark, TN)

Mrs. Emma Graves departed her earthly life on August 10th while in her home. Visitation for Mrs. Crymes will be Friday, August 14th 5pm- 6pm at Affordable Funerals and Cremation Services 116 Allen Ave Jackson, TN. Graveside services will be at 12 pm Saturday August 15th at Lane Chapel CME 4229 Brownsville Hwy Jackson, TN For any further inquires please contact Affordable Funerals and Cremation Services.