Susan Austin

WBBJ Staff

Susan Austin, age 72, passed from this life peacefully on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her residence.
A native of Jackson, TN, Susan was born on May 11, 1948, the daughter of the late Glynn K. and Frances Street Jones. She was a 1966 graduate of the former Jackson High School and received her Associate of Sciences degree from Jackson State Community College. She was retired from The Children’s Clinic of Jackson as a Medical Laboratory Technologist. She was a member of Pleasant Plains Baptist Church of Jackson, TN.
Susan is survived by husband, Ronald Austin of Jackson, TN; two sons, Michael G. Austin and wife Tina of Jackson, TN and Donald A. Austin and wife Hilarie of Mt. Juliet, TN; her grandchildren, Ashley Austin, Emily Austin, and Kristin Flanagan and husband Kevin and two great grandchildren, Katherine and Konnor Flanagan; her sister, Glenda Jones King and her brother-in-law, Tommy Austin and his wife Connie.
She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Felix King.
SERVICE: A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, August 13, 2020 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Director, with burial to follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.
The family will be receiving friends from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM prior to the service at Arrington Funeral Directors.
The family is requesting that memorial contributions be directed to Pleasant Plains Baptist Church, 331 Pleasant Plains Road, Jackson, TN 38305.

Related Posts