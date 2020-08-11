Susan Austin

Susan Austin, age 72, passed from this life peacefully on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her residence.

A native of Jackson, TN, Susan was born on May 11, 1948, the daughter of the late Glynn K. and Frances Street Jones. She was a 1966 graduate of the former Jackson High School and received her Associate of Sciences degree from Jackson State Community College. She was retired from The Children’s Clinic of Jackson as a Medical Laboratory Technologist. She was a member of Pleasant Plains Baptist Church of Jackson, TN.

Susan is survived by husband, Ronald Austin of Jackson, TN; two sons, Michael G. Austin and wife Tina of Jackson, TN and Donald A. Austin and wife Hilarie of Mt. Juliet, TN; her grandchildren, Ashley Austin, Emily Austin, and Kristin Flanagan and husband Kevin and two great grandchildren, Katherine and Konnor Flanagan; her sister, Glenda Jones King and her brother-in-law, Tommy Austin and his wife Connie.

She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Felix King.

SERVICE: A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, August 13, 2020 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Director, with burial to follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

The family will be receiving friends from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM prior to the service at Arrington Funeral Directors.

The family is requesting that memorial contributions be directed to Pleasant Plains Baptist Church, 331 Pleasant Plains Road, Jackson, TN 38305.