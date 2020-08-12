Services for Mrs. Josephine Hodges Mackey, age 73 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, 1:00 P.M., at the Walnut Grove Baptist Church. The interment will be in Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 6:00-7:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. She will lie in state at the Church on Saturday, from 12 Noon until time of service.

Due to the CDC regulations the services will be attended by family only, however everyone is required to wear your mask to be allowed entrance. NO MASK, NO ENTRANCE.

The Live Webcast for Mrs. Mackey will begin on Saturday at 12:55 P.M., C.S.T. . If you are viewing via Desktop, Laptop or IPad; log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com and go to her Obituary, click Photo/Video then click Play. If you are viewing via Smartphone go to our website, click on her Obituary and click Media.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411