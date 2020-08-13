Services for Frank Wilson, 91, will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 am at Trezevant First Baptist Church with Masonic Rites following. Interment will follow at Trezevant Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 9:30 am until service time. Mr. Wilson, a bulldozer operator and retired from the Army National Guard, died Monday August 10, 2020, at Life Care Center of Bruceton. He was born on August 23, 1928 in Atwood, Tennessee to Otis Franklin and Esther Cook Wilson. He was a member of Trezevant First Baptist Church and a member of the Pleasant Green Masonic Lodge in Trezevant. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers Billy Wilson, James Wilson, and Johnny Wilson.

Survivors include his sister Frances Churchwell of Huntingdon, and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers who will be serving are James Churchwell, Robert Churchwell, Tim Carlton, Chance Carlton, Kris Hunley, and Jacob Churchwell

Brummitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 669-3871 or visit www. brummittmckenziefuneralhome. com.