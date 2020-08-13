Funeral Services for Mittie “Mama Mit” Cole, age 106, will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 12:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. John No. 1 Church Cemetery on Adair Road.

Mrs. Cole died Friday, August 7, 2020 at Forest Cove Nursing & Rehab Center.

Visitation for Mrs. Cole will be Friday, August 14, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922,

Attachments area