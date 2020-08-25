Roy Ivan Grace, Jr. age 90, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at NHC in Milan, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

He was born in Jackson, TN on April 9, 1930 to the late Roy Ivan Grace, Sr. and Delores Dickey Grace. Mr. Grace proudly served his country and retired from the Army National Guard. He worked as a firefighter for the Memphis Fire Department for many years, before retiring in 1982.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Grace Vivian Grace; and one sister: Doris Humphreys.

Mr. Grace is survived by one son: Roy Ivan Grace (Donna) III of Humboldt, TN; one daughter: Vivian Scott of FL; and leaves a legacy of two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The Grace family has chosen cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.