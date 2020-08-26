Empire 8 to reopen with new safety protocols

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local movie theatre is reopening its doors to the West Tennessee community, and it’s all with new safety protocols.

Leaders with Empire 8 Theatre say they want to make sure you stay safe while taking in your favorite flick.

The theatre in Jackson has some new safety rules. Signs are posted on the outside and inside doors of theatre, explaining all safety protocols.

“We’ve been working at them for months. We obviously had them when we did the first reopening back in June, but we have just got everything to the best level we possibly can,” said President and CEO of Phoenix Theaters Entertainment, Phil Zacheretti.

He says staff will be required to wear masks, and that goes for anyone visiting the movies as well. You will also be required to wear a mask.

Staff will also be required to wear gloves when working, and their temperatures will be taken before they begin their shift.

Hand sanitizing stations are also placed around the theatre.

“Recommending social distancing and signage on the floor, like at the concession stand to space people out,” Zacharetti said.

Zacharetti says the seats and touch points will be cleaned and sanitized often. He says there will be touchless refill for the popcorn buckets and drinks.

He says there is a special seating arrangement if you buy your tickets online or in-person.

“We automatically have it set when a group of people, let’s say you and two other people bought three seats together. It will automatically block off the seat on each side of that group so no one can sit next to you,” Zacharetti said.

He says the theatre will have limited hours and seating capacity, but will be open seven days a week.

The Empire 8 Theatre will reopen to movie-goers this Friday. Box office opens at 12:30 p.m., with the first showing at 1 p.m.