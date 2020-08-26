Residents celebrate 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Carroll County residents came together Wednesday to celebrate a huge milestone.

Community members stood outside of the Carroll County Courthouse. The tribute was held for the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

Organizers say in the summer of 1920, Tennessee became the epicenter for the movement to grant women the right to vote.

Some who attended sang and joined in prayer remembering this special day. Carroll County Mayor Joseph Butler also spoke at the program.

“We should have a celebration here in Carroll County so that people can be more thoughtful and could see that women are voting and women care about voting,” said Carroll County resident Wilma Pearson.

Yellow roses and other memorable items were given out during the ceremony.